Song of the Day – Easter Egg-Citement at Eckert’s

Hop on down the bunny trail and fill your basket with fun at Eckert’s annual Easter Egg-Citement! The Easter Bunny will be there, along with sweet baby chicks and bunnies! Starting April 6th, check out eckerts.com for dates and times! At the Belleville location only.

This event is packed with engaging family-friendly activities. Don’t miss the massive Easter egg hunt where little ones can romp around the field to discover hidden treasures. It’s a classic Easter tradition that we’ve taken to the next level with thousands of eggs planted around our scenic grounds. While our Easter egg hunt is the highlight of the event, that’s only the beginning of what’s in store at our Annual Easter Egg-Citement festival. Take the kids to see sweet baby chicks and bunnies, get your face painted, plant a seed and savor a yummy Easter treat during your day on the farm. The Easter bunny will be available for meet-and-greets as well. Photos with the bunny can be purchased for $10 each. Easter egg hunts will take place at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. As the largest egg hunt in Southwestern Illinois, this is a can’t-miss event that’s sure to produce some cherished family memories and some adorable photo opportunities.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Tuesday, March 26th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.