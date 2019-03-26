ST. LOUIS -The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo will return in 2019!
Wing Commander Andrew Keith, Commanding Officer of The Royal Air Force Red Arrows along with John Bales, the President of The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & Stem Expo joined FOX 2 to discuss this the two-day event that will also feature numerous other flying and on-ground demonstrations.
For more information visit: www.Spirit-airshow.com
Spirit Of St. Louis Air Show & Stem Expo, Presented By Boeing
Spirit Of St. Louis Airport
Saturday And Sunday, September 7- 8
10 AM-5PM both days
