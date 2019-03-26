Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo

Posted 8:34 am, March 26, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo will return in 2019!

The event that features the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angles, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and many more aerial performances will return to Chesterfield on September 7 and 8.

Wing Commander Andrew Keith, Commanding Officer of The Royal Air Force Red Arrows along with  John Bales, the President of The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & Stem Expo joined FOX 2  to discuss this the two-day event that will also feature numerous other flying and on-ground demonstrations.

For more information visit: www.Spirit-airshow.com

 

Spirit Of St. Louis Air Show & Stem Expo, Presented By Boeing
Spirit Of St. Louis Airport
Saturday And Sunday, September 7- 8
10 AM-5PM both days
http://www.Spirit-airshow.Com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.