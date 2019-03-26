Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo will return in 2019!

The event that features the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angles, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and many more aerial performances will return to Chesterfield on September 7 and 8.

Wing Commander Andrew Keith, Commanding Officer of The Royal Air Force Red Arrows along with John Bales, the President of The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & Stem Expo joined FOX 2 to discuss this the two-day event that will also feature numerous other flying and on-ground demonstrations.

For more information visit: www.Spirit-airshow.com

Spirit Of St. Louis Air Show & Stem Expo, Presented By Boeing

Spirit Of St. Louis Airport

Saturday And Sunday, September 7- 8

10 AM-5PM both days

http://www.Spirit-airshow.Com