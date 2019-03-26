Tim’s Travels: Eckert’s Family Farm new bike path in Belleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Eckert`s Family Farm in Belleville is known for a place to get fresh fruit and downright fun, but now it is also a place for bikers.

If you`re looking for a fun outdoor activity that the whole family can enjoy. You can bring your bikes and hop on the path! With the trailhead conveniently located their parking lot, you can easily drive over to the path if you aren`t within biking distance.

Tim Ezell had a chance to explore the beautiful surroundings near the farm and orchard.

For more information visit: www.eckerts.com/bike-path

Bike Trail Ribbon Cutting & Community Bike Ride

Eckert`s Country Store & Farms

April 30

10am - 2pm