TKO: Saving Special Olympics

Posted 10:38 pm, March 26, 2019, by

The latest federal budget will be close to $5 trillion, but it will cut $18 million of funding for Special Olympics.   The goal is for the private sector to step up with more funding.   TKO, The Kilcoyne Opinion, asks the question  "do you know anyone who thinks spending money on Special Olympics is a waste of our money?"

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.