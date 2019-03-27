× 2,600 pounds of sausage products recalled; may contain metal

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) – A New Hampshire food company is recalling over 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that could contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Saturday for North Country Smokehouse, of Claremont.

It says the ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced Feb. 7 and 8.

The recall includes 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of “old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with a use-by date of May 9; 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing “natural old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with a use-by date of April 23; and 1-pound vacuum-packed packages containing “Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa” with a use-by date of May 9.

The products subject to recall bear the code “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.