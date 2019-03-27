$750 jackpot at stake in Wednesday Powerball drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Powerball tickets will be selling well today. Wednesday night's Jackpot is at least $750 million.

Sales cut off at least 59 minutes before the drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Commission.

Nobody has won it all since the day after Christmas, there have been 24 drawings since then and all have failed to produce a big winner.

If you choose the lump sum payment, the cash value is 456 million dollars.

This will be the fourth largest jackpot in U.S history.