$750 jackpot at stake in Wednesday Powerball drawing

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -  Powerball tickets will be selling well today. Wednesday night's Jackpot is at least $750 million.

Sales cut off at least 59 minutes before the drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Commission.

Nobody has won it all since the day after Christmas, there have been 24 drawings since then and all have failed to produce a big winner.

If you choose the lump sum payment, the cash value is 456 million dollars.

This will be the fourth largest jackpot in U.S history.

