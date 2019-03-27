A good meal for a good cause at Three Kings Pub

Posted 12:20 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, March 27, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Derek Deaver, owner of Three Kings Pub, stopped by to let us know about their partnership with Gift A Meal. 

All you have to do is take a picture of your food at Three Kings Pub—or the other participating restaurants—and upload it to the Gift A Meal mobile app and a meal will be donated to someone in need.

Gift A Meal has participating restaurants in St. Louis and Chicago.

Three Kings Pub has four locations in the Delmar Loop, Des Peres, South County, and terminal two of Lambert International Airport.

