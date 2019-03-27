Armed men fire shots at Metro PCS store in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are looking for two people who robbed a Metro PCS store in Ferguson and then fired shots at the building after the crime.

The robbery and shooting took place at the store on New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270.

Investigators said two people walked in and announced a robbery.

No one was hurt but several shots were fired at one of the employees as the worker looked outside a side door.

Ferguson interim police chief Frank McCall said police from several agencies were working together to find the suspects.

A police canine was able to track down articles of clothing believed to belong to the suspects.

Police suspect they’re responsible for other similar crimes in the area as well.