× ‘Better Together’ holds last town hall meeting Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The Better Together group is scheduled to hosts the last of four town hall meetings today to discuss their plans for a St. Louis City-County Merger.

The meeting will be held at 6pm tonight at Genesis Banquet Center on Telegraph Road in South County.

The “Better Together” plan would require a statewide vote to consolidate the city and county. Supporters say it will strengthen the region.

Several municipalities have gone on record opposing the plan including the City of Chesterfield.

There is a 150 person limit at tonight’s meeting. To RSVP visit: www.bettertogetherstl.com.