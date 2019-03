× Cardinals hold workout before season opener in Milwaukee

The Cardinals begin the 2019 baseball season on the road with a game Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee against the defending division champs, the Brewers.

The Redbirds held a workout on Wednesday, one last tuneup before the 162 game grind begins Thursday at 1:00 PM.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is with the Cardinals and has the season preview report.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals players are ready for the new season and hope to end a three year rut of not going to the playoffs.