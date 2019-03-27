Dealing with depression, survivors guilt, and PTSD after tragedies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Licensed professional counselor Rachel Glik joins us to talk about survivors guilt and post traumatic stress disorder.

In light of three suicides that have recently devastated communities already linked to mass shootings, it is important to remember that tragedies have lasting effects. The traumatic event does not have to be as large-scale as a mass shooting to trigger depression, survivors guilt, or PTSD either.

Dr. Glik shares signs to look out for in people who have survived a traumatic event as well as tips for helping people in your life who are struggling with survivors guilt or PTSD.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among 10-34-year-olds in the U.S. according to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1(800) 273-TALK (8255) any time of the day or night.

www.drrachelglik.com