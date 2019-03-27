Eastern Missouri Police Academy holds open house Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Have you ever wanted to be a police officer?

If so, The Eastern Missouri Police Academy has a brand new training facility. They have you covered from basic police training, continuing education police training classes along with basic and continuing education security classes.

Aside from the brand new structure, they use state of the art technology for police recruits, current police officers from across the country, and security officers for St. Charles County.

Open House is March 27 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

For more information click here: