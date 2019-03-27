Help a St. Louis cat or dog find their forever home during ‘100 dollars for 100 dogs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Alyssa Gregory from Petropolis Pet Resort joins us to promote their "100 dollars for 100 dogs" event.

St. Louis city has one of the largest animal shelter populations in the country, but Gregory and her team are trying to change that. Every dog or cat adopted from a participating shelter in St. Louis will be sent home with a $50 Metropolis gift certificate. For every gift certificate that is redeemed, Petropolis will then donate $50 to the shelter.

Participating shelters include Five Acres Animal Shelter, Judy's Forgotten Jewells, Gateway Pet Guardians, Needy Paw Rescue, CARE STL, and Tenth Life Cat Rescue. So far, 74 pets have found their forever home with the help of the campaign.

www.petropolis.com