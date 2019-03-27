Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Treasure Shields Redmond stopped by to outline the best ways to look for financial help for school.

With all the admissions fraud across the country, it is important to remember that real high schoolers are doing a lot of real work to get into schools. Redmond is the founder of the "Get that Acceptance Letter" Academy, and she wants to help those students get a "debt-free degree."

The academy is hosting a two-day private college coaching bootcamp that will be open to 12 college-bound families (one parent and one child each). Families who attend will learn all about how to get a "debt-free degree."

College Coaching Bootcamp

March 30 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

820 N Charles St. Belleville

