Justin Timberlake spotted at several St. Louis County locations before concert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Have you seen Justin Timberlake? He has been spotted at several locations in St. Louis County.

FOX 2 has obtained pictures of the entertainer playing golf with Joe Buck at Old Warson Country Club Wednesday afternoon.

This isn’t the only Timberlake sighting. Brandi Marshall Buzzetta posted a pic of him to Facebook Tuesday night at Sapore Italian Cafe in Kirkwood. She writes, “Can’t make the concert in STL Thursday, so dinner at Sapore Italian Cafe will be just fine… 🎤🎼”

Timberlake is in town before his concert Thursday night. His “Man of the Woods” tour plays at the Enterprise Center at 7:30pm.

We sincerely hope he samples some St. Louis sliced bagels before he departs Missouri.