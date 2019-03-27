New food options, amenities available at Busch Stadium on Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Eight days to go but we couldn't wait to show you what's new for the Cardinals home opener this year.

There are burgers with the Budweiser already built-in! There are loads of new things to eat, new colors to wear, and a new way to go through the turnstiles.

Splashes of baby blue now break up the sea of red in the team store, with new top-selling names and numbers in the Cardinals new alternate baby blue road jerseys.

From the new 9” pepperoni pizza pretzel braids or buffalo chicken pretzel braids at concession stands to the new chicken and waffle sliders at Cardinals Nation restaurant in Ballpark Village, there are more new food items than you could possibly sample in one game; headlined by the new Budweiser Burger bar in the stadium, featuring a new burger topped with toasted ravioli.

The buns, cheeses, and sauces on the burgers are infused with Budweiser beer.

As for getting into the stadium, there’s the new MLB Ballpark app. You can carry your tickets on your smartphone. You can still get traditional tickets by mail or at will call but you can no longer print them at home.

The app can also help you find all those new foods, like the Country Bob’s barbecue nachos.

“If you want to locate your favorite food item or your favorite beverage item, it’s right there in the app. You can find it and which concession stand. It also has our A to Z guide which basically answers any question you would have here at the ballpark,” said Kerry Emerson, Cardinals Director of Ticket Operations.

“We’re baseball heaven. We’ve got to have the best food,” said Cardinals Executive Sous Chef, Norman Taylor, Jr. “We’ve also come across folks who have peanut allergies. They have soy allergies. They have gluten free lifestyles. They have vegan lifestyles. So, we had to grow with the fans. All of these things can be customized.”

Remember, it's the ballpark, so be ready for sticker shock.

For instance, those Budweiser Burger bar burgers will cost around $17. The food prices at Ballpark Village are comparable to typical St. Louis restaurants.