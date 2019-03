× One person trapped following two- veichle collision in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision where one person is trapped in north St. Louis just north of O’Fallon Park.

The incident happened just before 6:50 a.m. on Hall and E Carrie where two cars collided.

Fire crews are using specialist equipment to free one person trapped in their vehicle.

The road is closed at this time.

This is a breaking news story .