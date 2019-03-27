Parkway Central students protest racist video by walking out of class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - A group of students at Parkway Central High School has walked out of class Wednesday. They're protesting a racist video that was made off campus.

The Parkway School District has notified parents, students, and staff at Parkway Central High School about a disturbing video involving students on spring break. Racial slurs could be heard as well as someone chanting the word "slavery" over and over.

District officials say the incident did not happen at school.

FOX 2 attended a school board candidate forum at Central Middle School on Tuesday and asked the candidates and board members for reaction. The members who commented said the district values diversity and trusted the administration will take appropriate action.

“We have complete faith in the administration,” said board member Sam Sciortino. “The superintendent and the administration will handle these incidents. We are concerned, obviously.”

“We are in a larger school district and things might happen, but we take this very seriously,” said school board member Sudhir Rathod.

“These kinds of things should have a zero-tolerance policy in my opinion,” said board candidate Farida Ahsan.

School board candidate Pam Hill declined to comment, saying she had not seen the video in question.

In addition to a notification sent to parents, the following message was read to students and staff by the Central High principal.