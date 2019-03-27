× Police searching for eastern Missouri man they consider armed and dangerous

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous. Grant Webster Reece, 54, is wanted on three felony nationwide extradition warrants.

Reece is facing charges involving drugs, and motor vehicle theft. The warrants are from Ste. Genevieve County, Jefferson County, and St. Louis County.

Do you know where to find Reece? Police say that you should not contact him. Instead, call 911, the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency.