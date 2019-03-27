× Recipe- Pumpkin Spice Energy Bites

ST. LOUIS – March is National Nutrition Month, which is a nutrition education and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Operation Food Search joined Kim Hudson in the FOX2 kitchen to discuss the BIC program is an in-class model that encourages all students to participate in breakfast. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

And Pumpkin Spice Energy Bites are one the menu!

Recipe:

INGREDIENTS

2 cups rolled oats

2 Tbsp ground flax seeds

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp almond butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree

DIRECTIONS

– Stir together dry ingredients: oats, flaxseed, pumpkin pie spice, salt, and pecans.

– Add honey, almond butter, and vanilla extract. Mix to combine until the mixture is a little crumbly. Stir in canned pumpkin puree. Use the back of the spoon to mash and mix ingredients completely.

– Using your hands (lightly dampen your hands to prevent sticking or wear food-safe gloves), form into 16 balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Operation Food Search

1644 Lotsie Blvd.

Overland

(314) 726-5355

OperationFoodSearch.org