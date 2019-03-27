WATCH LIVE: Parkway students walk out of class to protest racist video.

Renovations continue at Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum

Posted 10:06 am, March 27, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Crews are working 10-hour shifts to finish renovations at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum in time for this year’s state fair in August.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported Tuesday that construction crews removed pieces of the structure’s roof this week. The Coliseum was closed in 2016 when engineers found it structurally unsafe. It hasn’t been available for the last two state fairs. The historic structure was built in 1901 and has been home to horse shows and other events.

The state accepted a $10.2 million bid from a Spingfield company to do the repairs, which will take care of structural problems. More funding is needed for heating, air conditioning and ventilation system work. The nonprofit Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation created by former Gov. Bruce Rauner is collecting donations to help with those costs.

