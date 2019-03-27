× Semi-truck loses batteries on I-55 near Pevely

PEVELY, Mo. – A lane on southbound Interstate 55 was briefly closed late Wednesday afternoon due to a reported hazmat situation after a semi-truck lost its load.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. near Highway Z.

A truck hauling spilled its load on the roadway.

Hazmat crews responded because of a possible battery leak and closed the right lane as a result.

The batteries were cleared from the road and the interstate was fully reopened by 7:15 p.m.