Should you slice bagels like bread? Hack has internet debating St. Louis food
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The internet is having some trouble understanding why you would slice bagels like a loaf of bread. Alek Krautmann tweeted a pic of his hack for ordering bagels from Panera Monday. The response has generated thousands of reactions.
This is Krautmann’s original tweet, “Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!”
“I imagine St. Louis as a city that takes every food and alters it 37% in defiance of the laws of gods and men. Pizza? Square crackers with weird cheese. Bagels? Sliced like bread. Tacos? Cod on top of matzah. Sushi are pigs-in-blankets. They throw fries in a blender and drink it,” writes Ringer sports writer Rodger Sherman.
“I’m from St. Louis and I’ve never seen a carb treated so callously! How dare you sir! But, since we’re both from St. Louis, I’ll ask you the St. Louis question: Where’d you go to high school? Enough of these niceties, how dare you sully those bagels,” writes comedian Emily Brandwin.
