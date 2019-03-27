Should you slice bagels like bread? Hack has internet debating St. Louis food

Posted 12:56 pm, March 27, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —  The internet is having some trouble understanding why you would slice bagels like a loaf of bread.  Alek Krautmann tweeted a pic of his hack for ordering bagels from Panera Monday.  The response has generated thousands of reactions.

This is Krautmann’s original tweet, “Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!”

“I imagine St. Louis as a city that takes every food and alters it 37% in defiance of the laws of gods and men. Pizza? Square crackers with weird cheese. Bagels? Sliced like bread. Tacos? Cod on top of matzah. Sushi are pigs-in-blankets. They throw fries in a blender and drink it,” writes Ringer sports writer Rodger Sherman.

“I’m from St. Louis and I’ve never seen a carb treated so callously! How dare you sir! But, since we’re both from St. Louis, I’ll ask you the St. Louis question: Where’d you go to high school? Enough of these niceties, how dare you sully those bagels,” writes comedian Emily Brandwin.

So, where do you fall on this debate?  Share a comment to our Facebook page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.