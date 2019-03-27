Tim’s Travels: The Cup celebrates April Fool’s Day with Spaghetti and Meatballs Cupcake 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. - Cupcakes are great, and spaghetti and meatballs are fabulously fun food. But should the two be brought together?

Tim Ezell sure thinks so!

The Cup will debut their 2019 April Fool`s Day cupcake March 29, 30 and April 1 at both locations Central West End and Edwardsville, IL until sold out. This year inspired by Spaghetti and Meatballs is a sweet treat that captures the iconic Italian-American dish, The Cup`s creative bakers use a slice of vanilla cake topped with twirling 'noodles' made from vanilla buttercream, chocolate cake 'meatballs' and a raspberry-strawberry 'tomato sauce.' For a final touch, they sprinkle each cupcake with white chocolate 'Parmesan cheese' and tinted coconut 'parsley.'

Previously The Cup has created cupcakes mimicking mashed potatoes (2015), taco salad (2016), a root beer float (2017) and fried rice (2018).

For more information click here:

The Cup Locations:

Central West End

28 Maryland Plaza Rear

St Louis MO 63108

(314) 367-6111

Edwardsville:

1057 Century Drive

Edwardsville IL 62025

‭(618) 656-2287‬