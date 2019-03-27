Wake up winter muscles for your spring workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Jason Biondo, chiropractic physician from Ladue's Palm Health, joins us to promote their "Core Four" event.

Wednesday April 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dr. Biondo will help teach how to strengthen the core, hips, highs, and back muscles to prevent injury.

When muscles go under-utilized in the cold winter months, they become more susceptible to injury. So before you start that spring workout regime, make sure to learn how to get strength back into your muscles.

The Core Four

April 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Palm Health 9160 Clayton Rd. Ladue

Limited reservations 314-801-8898

www.palmhealth.com