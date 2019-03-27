WashU’s Quiz Bowl team is heading to NAQTs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Vishal Puppala and Rohan Rai from the Washington University Quiz Bowl team are heading to Chicago with the rest of their team for the NAQT Intercollegiate Championship Tournament.

Quiz Bowl covers subjects like history, literature, science, and the arts as well as pop culture and sports. WashU's team took second place at Sectionals back in February, and they are looking to improve from their 8th-place Championship Tournament win last season.

The tournament will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago on April 6.