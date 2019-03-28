× 85-year-old St. Louis County man reported missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person’s advisory Thursday evening for a missing 85-year-old man.

According to investigators, Richard Garcia left his home in the 3700 block of White Bark Court at 12:30 p.m. Around 4 p.m., Garcia left a voicemail with family members stating he was lost.

Garcia is said to have memory issues.

Police described Garcia as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’11” and 150 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. He was wearing a grey shirt with red sleeves and jeans.

He was driving a grey 2009 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plates ML6R7N.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.