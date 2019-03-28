× Belleville police, coroner’s office respond to scene of house fire

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville police and St. Clair County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a house fire after a body was discovered at that location.

The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of River Laurel Drive.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, the home in question was listed for sale and crime scene was wrapped around the residence.

