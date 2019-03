Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It's a known scientific fact that dogs make everything better, even blues music. That's why local blues musicians and HALO which stands for 'Helping Animals Find Loving Owners' are teaming up to raise funds in an event called Blues Cause for Paws.

Blues Cause for Paws event is happening this Sunday starting at noon until 8pm at BB's Jazz Blues and Soups on South Broadway in downtown St. Louis.