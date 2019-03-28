Body found in south St. Louis County quarry lake

LEMAY, Mo. – A body has been found in a south St. Louis County lake located in a former quarry Thursday afternoon. Police tell FOX 2 that detectives are in the 3900 block of Paule in Lemay, Missouri.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene. A person’s body could be seen floating in the lake. An overturned boat is in the water. Investigators brought boats and several vehicles to the area.

The cause of death is not known at this time. Police have not identified the identity of the victim.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2’s Andy Banker is headed to the scene and will have a full report on-air at 5pm.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update