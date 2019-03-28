× Cain’s Catch Robs Cards of Opening Day Win

The Brewers Lorenzo Cain’s leaping catch at the wall in right center field robbed Jose Martinez of a game tying home run on the last play of their season opening game. The Brewers come away with a 5-4 victory in an entertaining first game of the 2019 baseball season for both clubs on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals built a 3-0 lead on back to back homers by Kolton Wong and Harrision Bader. But Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas allowed three homers in five innings of work to put St. Louis in a 5-3 deficit. Mike Moustakas, Christian Yelich and pitcher Jhouyls Chacin all went deep off Mikolas, an 18 game winner last year.

Wong hit his second home run of the game in the seventh inning to get the Cards closer at 5-4. Jose Martinez pinch hit for Wong in the ninth inning with the score still at 5-4. Martinez was the Cardinals last hope with two outs in the inning. Martinez looked to have tied the game with a pinch hit home run, but Cain leaped at the wall and brought the ball back ending the game, sending the Redbirds to a heartbreaking loss.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is with the Cardinals in Milwaukee and has the post game report.