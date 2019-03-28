Dr. Maupin talks testosterone pellet therapy, side effects and benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Maintaining the correct level of testosterone in men and women can stave off a myriad of health issues and `turn back` the hands of time. The most typical symptoms of low testosterone in men include loss of muscle mass, loss of strength and stamina, fatigue, joint aches, loss of sexual desire, and erectile function, among others.

After a thorough exam & bloodwork, customized for the individual bioidentical testosterone replacement pellets can reverse the clock and help lessen the symptoms of age-related diseases such as heart disease, obesity, and obesity.

Pellet therapy is a plant-based way to fight the signs of aging in women and men.

Dr. Kathy Maupin, MD at BioBalance Health joined FOX 2 to discuss pellet therapy and the importance of health and quality of life for aging men.

