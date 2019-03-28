Flooding forces MoDOT to switch traffic on SB Route 67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the southbound lanes of 67 near West Alton due to flooding.

The lanes were closed on Tuesday and southbound traffic was rerouted onto one of the northbound lanes. Divers are down to one lane in each direction.

According to MODOT, the southbound lanes will remain closed until the river levels start to go down. Flood stage charts show that might not be until sometime next week. The Mississippi here in Alton is supposed to crest next Thursday.

Mississippi River floodwaters are inching too close to southbound Route 67 in West Alton. We are closing one lane in each direction and shifting the southbound traffic to the northbound lanes this afternoon before evening rush: https://t.co/c4JGrNwCHx pic.twitter.com/p5yE9kv61T — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) March 27, 2019

WOW! Here's a current look at the flooding in West #Alton on highway 67 @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/tjEM25gGfp — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) March 27, 2019