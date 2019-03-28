× Hilarious posts show more food made ‘St. Louis-style’ after bagel blow-up

ST. LOUIS – The issue of St. Louis slicing a bagel like a loaf of bread has caused quite a stir across the internet that even popular snack brands and restaurants chimed in.

The bagel slicing ordeal began on Monday, March 25 when Twitter user Alek Krautmann tweeted a photo of two boxes of bagels sliced like bread that were purchased at Panera Bread aka the St. Louis Bread Company.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

Who new bagels bread-sliced would become such a heated topic?

As the debate rages on twitter, Chips Ahoy and Lions Choice have had a blast on social media poking fun at the sheer ridiculousness of the whole affair.

2 truths and a lie: People in St. Louis actually eat cookies like this. Our cookies are chocolate chip. Cookies and milk are delicious. — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) March 27, 2019

Enjoying this candy bar St. Louis style! pic.twitter.com/13ayFbX78j — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) March 27, 2019

The @101ESPNFastLane is eating chips and salsa St Louis style. Leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/dabNwGhNsV — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) March 27, 2019

