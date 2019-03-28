How to avoid scams when searching for college financial aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A recent college board survey revealed that one year of a college education can cost more than $45,000.

With rates for higher education continuing to rise, high school students and their families often scramble to manage the financial responsibility.

The Better Business Bureau recommends caution when dealing with companies that offer assistance in finding financial aid opportunities. Students and their families should be wary of websites, seminars or other schemes that promise to find scholarships, grants or financial aid packages for a fee.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau explains how to find legitimate companies that can help students find financial aid. Check the company's BBB profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

