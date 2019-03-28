× Meghan McCain makes ‘you were at my wedding Denise’ a thing

You can thank Meghan McCain for the latest meme-worthy clapback.

“The View” co-host responded Monday to conservative commentator Denise C. McAllister for taking a swipe at her ABC talk show.

McAllister tweeted a story about “The View” using a photo of McCain as its main image. The pundit has written for The Federalist, a web magazine co-founded by McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech.

“Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View?” McAllister tweeted. “It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.”

McCain, who has been on “The View” since 2017, tweeted back that “you were at my wedding Denise.”

Quicker than you could say, “Oh no, she didn’t,” the response sparked memes and commentary.

“From here on out every New Yorker cartoon caption should be ‘you were at my wedding, Denise,’ ” TV writer Jess Dweck tweeted.

McAllister clarified what she meant, tweeting to McCain, “I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan.”

“My comment was directed at The View and the mental midgets who surround you,” McAllister wrote. “I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy.”