Missouri Botanical Garden needs your vote to be named best in the US

Posted 8:13 am, March 28, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Botanical Garden needs your vote to become USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards for the best botanical garden. Founded in 1859, it’s the oldest continuously operated botanical garden in the nation.

Today, the 79-acre garden includes Henry Shaw`s original 1850 estate home, a 14-acre Japanese strolling garden, and one of the largest collections of rare and endangered orchids on the planet.

Mobot is currently in first place, and you can vote once a day. Balloting ends April 22nd. The results will be announced on May 3rd.

VOTE HERE

