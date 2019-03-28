Pacific man charged after crashing into restaurant, injuring patrons

Posted 5:17 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, March 28, 2019

Christopher Zotta

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old Pacific man after crashing his vehicle into Poor Richards’s Restaurant and injuring three patrons.

The incident occurred Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. at Poor Richard’s Restaurant in Eureka.

A manager at the restaurant said the bar sustained heavy damage. Three people were hospitalized. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Eureka police stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver, identified as Christopher Zotta, a few miles from the scene.

Zotta was charged Thursday with DWI (with serious physical injury) and leaving the scene of an accident (with physical injury). He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.