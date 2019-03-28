× Pacific man charged after crashing into restaurant, injuring patrons

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old Pacific man after crashing his vehicle into Poor Richards’s Restaurant and injuring three patrons.

The incident occurred Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. at Poor Richard’s Restaurant in Eureka.

A manager at the restaurant said the bar sustained heavy damage. Three people were hospitalized. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Eureka police stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver, identified as Christopher Zotta, a few miles from the scene.

Zotta was charged Thursday with DWI (with serious physical injury) and leaving the scene of an accident (with physical injury). He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.