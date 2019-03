Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One man was shot Wednesday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m on Natural Bridge Avenue at Vandeventer near Fairground Park.

Police say he drove himself about a mile and a half to Broadway and East Grand Interstate70 to seek help.

He was later taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.