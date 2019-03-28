× Recipe : Stone Ground Grits

ST. LOUIS – The Midwestern Meat & Drink joined Kim Hudson in the FOX2 kitchen with a menu favorite!

INGREDIENTS

1 c. stone ground grits

2 ½ c. heavy cream

2 ½ c. stock of choice

4 oz. butter

¼ tsp. Black pepper

2 tsp. Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Place grits into a storage container and cover with water.

Swirl the grits aggressively in the water to mix

Let the grits sit for 2 minutes

Strain away “chaff” that is floating using a mesh strainer (do this twice)

Strain grits through a fine strainer and discard water

In a saucepan over medium heat, add everything but the grits and bring to a boil.

Slowing whisk in the grits, stirring often and almost constantly until the grits are tender to the bite and the desired consistency (30 – 60 mins)

*too thin – allow to cook longer

**too thick – thin with warm milk

Grand Opening Weekend

The Midwestern Meat & Drink

Friday March 29- Sunday March 31

MidwesternSTL.com