ST. LOUIS – The Midwestern Meat & Drink joined Kim Hudson in the FOX2 kitchen with a menu favorite!
Recipe: Stone Ground Grits
INGREDIENTS
1 c. stone ground grits
2 ½ c. heavy cream
2 ½ c. stock of choice
4 oz. butter
¼ tsp. Black pepper
2 tsp. Kosher salt
DIRECTIONS
Place grits into a storage container and cover with water.
Swirl the grits aggressively in the water to mix
Let the grits sit for 2 minutes
Strain away “chaff” that is floating using a mesh strainer (do this twice)
Strain grits through a fine strainer and discard water
In a saucepan over medium heat, add everything but the grits and bring to a boil.
Slowing whisk in the grits, stirring often and almost constantly until the grits are tender to the bite and the desired consistency (30 – 60 mins)
*too thin – allow to cook longer
**too thick – thin with warm milk
Grand Opening Weekend
The Midwestern Meat & Drink
Friday March 29- Sunday March 31
MidwesternSTL.com