St. Louis County Council holds emergency session over grand jury subpoena

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A federal grand jury subpoena of St. Louis County records brought on an emergency council meeting on Thursday night. Fox 2/KPLR 11 sat in on the first 15 minutes of the meeting, which was quickly turned to a closed-door session.

During the first 15 minutes of the meeting, council members asked dozens of questions to the deputy county counselor regarding the subpoena, who had a copy of it, and the possibility of hiring outside counsel. The idea seemed to be hiring an outside attorney would cut down on any appearance of a conflict of interest.

As far as the subpoena, records of how the county awards contracts are being requested, more importantly to the people who have contributed to St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's campaign.