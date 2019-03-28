St. Louis County to hold private meeting following federal grand jury subpoena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Council plans a private meeting Thursday at 8:00p.m. in response the federal grand jury issuing a subpoena to the county, suggesting there is an investigation of activities of County Executive Steve Stenger's administration.

The subpoena orders the county to produce Stenger's call history, texts, and emails with current and former county employees. It also seeks the same material for several senior members of Stenger's campaign staff.

Stenger, in a statement Monday, says his office intends to ``provide all of the information requested and cooperate fully.'' While the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis declined to comment.

Much of Thursday's meeting will be behind closed doors.

We are told the council may also hire an outside lawyer. Stenger has already hired attorney Scott Rosenblum to represent him.