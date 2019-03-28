Steak ‘n Shake closing another St. Louis-area store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – This February, Fox 2/KPLR 11 told you about six Steak ‘n Shake locations that were closed for what the company said was for remodeling.

Another Steak ‘n Shake is closing its doors and not giving employees much time to figure out their options.

Fox 2 received word that the Steak ‘n Shake on Manchester Road in Ballwin told employees Thursday morning that the restaurant would be closing that day. A few employees had worked at that particular Steak ‘n Shake for over 20 years.

An employee confirmed that their location was closing after today. Another employee said the news took everyone by surprise and that people were left scrambling trying to figure out what’s next.

We were informed the employees would be offered jobs in the O'Fallon, Missouri store but an employee said they had not heard that yet.

Tom Murray, Steak ‘n Shake CFO of franchising, said the company’s goal is to reopen shops with franchise partners. The ultimate goal is to put franchise partners in all 400 stores nationwide.

“A prospect would pay an initial franchise fee, go through a rigorous training program for four to six months, and then achieve gold standard status becoming an owner,” he said.

Some employees have said attaining that status is darn near impossible but Murray said their Arnold location has reached a gold standard status.

To get more information on signing up to be a franchise partner, visit steaknshake.com