Storms couldn’t deter fans from traveling downtown to Justin Timberlake concert

ST. LOUIS - Fans poured into Enterprise Center on a rainy Thursday night for the much-anticipated Justin Timberlake concert. After his December show was delayed due to a bruised vocal cord, fans were eager to see the "Man of the Woods Tour."

Leading up to Thursday’s performance, Timberlake had been spotted visiting sites across the Gateway City. He played golf with Joe Buck at Old Warson Country Club, dined at Sapore Italian Café in Kirkwood, and strolled around the St. Louis Zoo.

Earlier this month, Timberlake celebrated his 100th stop on the "Man of the Woods Tour." Fox 2 caught up with fans outside of Enterprise Center who had seen the concert at an earlier stop, and they said it was worth seeing again.

Timberlake and his "Man of the Woods Tour" head to Columbus, Ohio next.