Tim’s Travels: St. Louis Six 2nd Rescue Anniversary Celebration

DITTMER, Mo. - If you love animals visit the animal sanctuary The Gentle Barn Missouri.

Tim Ezell was live in beautiful Dittmer, MO celebrating an anniversary of some of his barn buddies. The St Louis Six's 2nd Escape and Rescue Anniversary will be held April 28. Enjoy giveaways, cupcakes, face painting, cookies to feed the cows, live music, a raffle, lots of fun surprises, and of course, animal love!

They are now open to the public Sundays 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

www.gentlebarn.org