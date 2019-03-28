What you need to know about MSD Prop S ballot measure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, April 2 St. Louis voters will head to the polls, and one of the issues voters will see is a tax increase for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

Prop S will likely fund $30 million dollars annually to address localized flooding and erosion problems that are currently unfunded. For the average single-family homeowner the annual charge will be $27 per year or $2.25 per month.

MSD'S Executive Director Brian Hoelscher says if approved, these new funds will finance property buyouts, rain scaping, natural creek bank stabilization, the installation of stormwater drainage systems, and similar types of stormwater capital improvements.

For more information click here: