Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said the $1 million ticket sold in the state was sold at a Fast Lane Convenience Store in St. Charles. The winning ticket sold in Missouri matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday, but missed matching the red.

Wisconsin Lottery officials are identifying the retailer that sold the winning ticket in Wednesday’s $768 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery Director Cindy Polzin told reporters at a news conference Thursday that a Speedway gas station in New Berlin in suburban Milwaukee sold the winning ticket. The station will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

Polzin says the winner hasn’t been identified. The person has 180 days to come forward.

If the winner opts for a cash payout insted of annuities, the prize is worth $477 million. Annuities would be paid out over 29 years.

Wisconsin Revenue Secretary Peter Barca says if the winner takes the cash option, the state would receive $38 million in tax revenue. He wasn’t sure how much tax revenue the state would collect each year if the winner takes annuities.