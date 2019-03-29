Cow hit 4 times in crash that sends 1 driver to hospital

Posted 3:40 pm, March 29, 2019, by

Authorities say a cow that wandered onto a southwest Missouri highway was hit by four different vehicles with one fiery impact sending a driver to the hospital.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 21-year-old Hannah Maxwell said she didn’t have time to swerve before her sport utility vehicle collided with the animal around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 between the towns of Marshfield and Strafford. She recalled that, “It happened so quickly.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash propelled the cow into a tractor-trailer. After that, a van hit the cow, overturned and caught fire. The van’s driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Another tractor-trailer was able to avoid the van but not the cow, which was hit for a fourth time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.