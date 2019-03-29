Ex-World Series MVP John Wetteland accused of child rape

New York Yankees relief pitcher John Wetteland, shown in ninth inning action, was named the Series' Most Valuable Player after the Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 to win the World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York 26 October. (Photo credit HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

DENTON, Texas (AP) – A Texas grand jury has indicted former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The indictments Thursday in Denton County, north of Dallas and Fort Worth, follow Wetteland’s January arrest. He’s accused of making a child repeatedly perform a sex act on him.

The 52-year-old Wetteland was released in January after posting a $25,000 bond. A phone number couldn’t be found for him Friday and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Wetteland was the Most Valuable Player of the 1996 World Series when he helped the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves. He posted four saves in that Series, which remains a major league record.

He was also inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame.

