× False alarm in O’Fallon Missouri after tornado siren malfunction

O’FALLON, Mo. – O’Fallon residents woke up Friday morning to a blaring tornado siren even though there was no severe weather.

FOX 2 viewers called in around 4:30 a.m. saying several tornadoes and severe weather sirens sounds were heard.

The National Weather Service said they received calls from people in the area that said they were hearing the sirens. But the NWS said there was no severe weather in the area and they didn’t issue any warnings.

The city of O’Fallon tweeted two hours later “Apparently this was a malfunction. The city does not control the sirens; they are run by the county`s emergency management office.”

The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time.

We've received a few calls early this morning from folks in O'Fallon, MO who are hearing a tornado siren. There is no severe weather in the area and we did not issue any tornado warnings. We don't know why that siren is on. #stlwx #mowx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 29, 2019